Nigerian Youths Hard-working, Not Lazy, says Irish Ambassador

The Irish Ambassador to Nigeria, Sean Hoy, has said that Nigerians, especially youths, are not lazy, but very hard-working people who can do excellently well wherever they find themselves.

He said if Nigerians are given the chance they can surpass expectations.

Ambassador Hoy who said this shortly after he paid a courtesy call on the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, in his palace in Benin, Edo Stste, said the only way to end human trafficking and irregular migration in the country is for the government to create jobs for its teeming youths.

“My impression about the people of Nigeria is that they are very hard-working. Yesterday was a national holiday but where I went to, people were working and I think this is one of the real blessings​ of Nigeria.

“Last week I met with NAPTIP in Abuja and we are traveling round the country to learn more about the situation but the real way to address human trafficking is to create good job in Nigeria so that people do not leave.

“The people are very strong, they are resilient, they are hard-working and if they get the chance, they will do a lot better and if we have the opportunity, we like to work with you to do that,” Hoy said.

The Ambassador said he was on a fact-finding mission to Edo State and to report back his finding to Abuja.

“I believe it is very important for me as an Ambassador, to travel around all parts of Nigeria and not only to meet with people and government, but also with people in the villages, people in business.

“This is my first trip to Edo State. I have been to many parts of the country. I am learning a lot. I am learning a lot about what people are worried about what they feel is getting better and then I can bring this message back to Abuja,” he said.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

