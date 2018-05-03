Breaking News

No One Died in Boko Haram Attack on Auno Community Wednesday

Police in Borno have said no one died in Wednesday night attack by suspected Boko Haram militants on Auno village, near Maiduguri.
The attack came barely a week after the insurgents carried out a daring invasion of Maiduguri, the Borno capital, killing at least six persons and injuring over 50 others.
On Wednesday, at about 7 p.m., echoes of gunshots filtered in to Maiduguri from the Maiduguri-Damaturu road axis.
Neither the police nor the military could give details of the attack until Thursday afternoon.
The spokesman of the police in Borno state, Edet Okon, confirmed that Boko Haram gunmen attempted an attack on a military location at Auno. He said the attack was eventually repelled. He said no life was lost in the attack.
“Yesterday at about 6.45pm, suspected Boko Haram terrorist attempted to attack a military location at Auno village situated along Maiduguri/Damaturu highway. They were promptly repelled by troops.
“Apart from a Peugeot J5 vehicle which was burnt by the terrorists, no life was lost in the attack and normalcy has been restored in the village. Military/ Police reinforcements were dispatch to the area to improve security.
“The Commissioner of Police Borno State, Damian Chukwu, thereby urges members of the public to go about their lawful activities without fear”.

