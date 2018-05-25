Obasanjo Angry with Buhari Because Power Supply Has Improved – Presidency

The Presidency said on Thursday that former President Olusegun Obasanjo is angry with President Muhammadu Buhari because “Buhari is fixing Nigeria with improved power supply and OBJ (Obasanjo) is angry”

In a tweet, Special Assistant to the President on social media, Lauretta Onochie lashed Obasanjo for failing “to answer a simple question posed by our President who inherited a nation in darkness.”

She added: “It is now a clear choice between Pres. Buhari and a coalition of past corrupt leaders coordinated by ex-Pres Obasanjo.”

President Buhari on Tuesday while receiving a delegation of the Buhari Support Organisation (BSO) led by Customs Comptroller General Hamed Ali, challenged Obasanjo (although he did not name him), over his claim of spending $16 billin on power asking: “where is the power.”

But Obasanjo swiftly rejected the accusation saying he was ready for probe.

A statement by his media adviser Kehinde Akinyemi added: “The answer is smple: The power is in the seven National Integrated Power Projects and eighteen gs turbines that Chef Obasanjo’s successor, who originally made the allegation of $16billion did not clear from the ports for over a year”.

