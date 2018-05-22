Obasanjo Visits Afenifere Chieftains for ‘Reunion’

Former Nigerian President, Olusegun Obasanjo on Monday visited the leader of the Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti at his country home in Akure, Ondo after over 20 years of such meeting.

The meeting, which was held behind closed doors for about 30 minutes, was believed to be ahead of 2019 election and way forward for the Yoruba race.

Obasanjo, a strong leader of African Democratic Congress (ADC) and convener of Coalition for Nigeria Movement (CNM), arrived the home of Fasoranti around 3:03pm, where he was received by other chieftains of his party, ADC.

The former President, after the closed door meeting, in his usual style, told newsmen that, “I only come to greet my father.”

Obasanjo later dismissed probes from journalists on whether the meeting had any political intention.

“Can a son not come to see his father any time he wishes?

“Do I have to take permission from you before seeing my father? And how does that become your concern?” he queried.

Fasoranti, who was flanked by other leaders of the group like Chief Seinde Arogbofa, the Secretary General of the Afenifere, Chief Sola Ebiseni, Kole Omololu and Chief Femi Aliko, described the meeting as a `good reunion’.

The Afenifere leader said Obasanjo came to pay courtesy visit, saying he appreciated all his efforts about Nigeria particularly the Yoruba nation.

“He has come now because he values my friendship,” he said.

Fasoranti said there was no discussion about the 2019 election.

He however, said he supported the letters written to President Muhammad Buhari to protest the indiscriminate killings in Nigeria by herdsmen and sectional fight against corruption.

“We are in full support. We are dissatisfied with the mode of governance, we are dissatisfied,” he said.

Fasoranti, however, pointed out that they did not discuss new party, ADC, but said he was in support of a mega party to dislodge APC in 2019 elections.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

