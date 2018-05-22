Obasanjo’s Administration Wasted $16bn on Power Project – Buhari

President Mahammadu Buhari may have set off the ground for probe of former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo when he told his support group that ex-President has questions to answer over the spending of $16bn on power projects during his administration.

Buhari who raised the issue on Tuesday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja while receiving the Buhari Support Organisation led by the Comptroller-General of Nigerian Customs Service, Hameed Ali, said that to spend such amount of money on power and yet nothing to show for it was unbelievable.

Although the Buhari did not mention Obasanjo’s name, he however, asked “where was the power after a former President claimed to have spent $16bn on the project?”

The power project was done during the Obasanjo administration (1999-2006).

It has been described as a mismanagement of public funds by observers and civic groups.

The House of Representatives in 2008 described the $16bn spent on power by the Obasanjo government as colossal waste.

The House said the expenditure was a case of “poor budget planning and a lack of proper oversight by relevant bodies.”

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) had in 2016 also urged the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria at the time, Walter Onnoghen, to immediately appoint an independent counsel to investigate the allegations of corruption in the spending of the $16bn by the Obasanjo government.

Of recent, Obasanjo former alley of President Buhari, has become a strong critic, going as far as forming a coalition of opposition to oust the Buhari led All Progressives Congress government.

