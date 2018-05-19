Odigie-Oyegun, Izunaso Are After Me, Okorocha Alleges

The Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, has alleged that the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun and the National Organising Secretary of the party, Sen. Osita Izunaso, were out to get at him because of his vocal stance against tenure elongation.

Okorocha said the two national officers are plotting to cause problem in the state chapter of the party and undermine his relevance.

Okorocha, in a statement on Friday, accused Oyegun of being on “a vendetta mission against him” following his position on the protracted tenure elongation for the national leadership of the party.

He said he remained the face of the APC in the South-East .

The statement issued by Governor Okorocha’s Chief Press Secretary, Sam Onwuemedo, challenged the members of the party fighting him to allow party congresses to hold in the 305 wards in the state than to “run to Abuja to manipulate the process.”

The statement read in part: “The so-called Imo stakeholders can only ‘cage’ Governor Rochas Okorocha like they have claimed in the media in the offices of the National Chairman of the party, Chief John Oyegun and the National Organising Secretary of the Party, Chief Osita Izunaso, who are on vendetta mission against the governor over his innocent and patriotic stand on the issue of tenure elongation.

“And in any case, only ingrates can claim caging the man God used to uplift them politically. All those in the insolvent group called coalition are all beneficiaries of Okorocha’s political successes in Imo.”

The Governor said he thought that the outcome of the Anambra State governorship election would have made some of the NWC members of the party to be in a position to “detach noise making from reality.”

Okorocha further stressed that the recently held APC ward congress in the state was marred by confusion and controversies.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

