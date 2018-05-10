Oyinlola Resigns as NIMC Chairman

Ex- Governor of Osun State, Olagunsoye Oyinlola, on Wednesday, resigned as Chairman of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).

He disclosed this in a letter he sent to President Muhammadu Buhari.

A new and greater political engagement he said informed his choice of resignation.

He said: “I am moving on to chart a new course in my politics outside the ruling party and this thus, demands my dropping the NIMC chairmanship”.

He said further: “Sir, I write to resign my appointment as the chairman of National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) with effect from today, May 9, 2018.

“Your Excellency, I must put on record my very deep sense of appreciation for the special privilege and consideration you gave me to serve our fatherland in that capacity. As I stated in my appreciation letter to you shortly after the appointment, the offer was a clear call to service.

“I gave the job the dedication it deserved and would have loved to continue but I regret to inform Your Excellency that I have a new, greater political engagement that will make that difficult and even impolitic.

“Sir, as one of my bosses in the army, I believe you would understand my stand given recent political developments. The training I got as a decorated officer and gentleman precluded me from engaging in any act that could amount to disloyalty and conflict of interest. I am moving on to chart a new course in my politics outside the ruling party and this thus, demands my dropping the NIMC chairmanship.

“I thank you, sir, once again for the great honour and confidence reposed in me. However, there is time to take a job and another time to leave it and move on. For me, the time to work on something else in the interest and service of our people is now.

“I wish Your Excellency good-luck while praying that you will finish well and strong in the service of our country.”

Recall, nPDP had on Wednesday issued a seven day ultimatum to the leadership of the All Progressives Party to correct the marginalisation of members of the PDP who defected to the party after the formation of APC four years ago.

The nPDP had said in the petition that: “There has been no significant patronage and appointments to executive positions in various government agencies such as Chief Executives and Executive Directors of government agencies and parastatals as members of our block of the party continue to helplessly watch as these positions are shared by the erstwhile CPC, ACN, ANPP and even APGA blocks of the party and those who have no party at all.

“In appointments into boards of various government agencies, very few former New PDP members were patronised. These are however not commensurate with our contributions to the growth and victory of the party.

“When members of the former New PDP block showed interest in running for the offices of President of the Senate and Speaker of the House of Representatives, they were subjected to a vicious and relentless political opposition as if they were not legitimate members of the APC family.”

The petition was signed for and on behalf of the former nPDP block of APC by Alhaji Abubakar Kawu Baraje (CON), former National Chairman (nPDP) and Prince Oyinlola, former National Secretary (nPDP).

