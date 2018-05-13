Police Arrest 4 Caught with Materials Meant for Imo Congress

Four suspects were arrested during the All Progressives Congress Imo State botched congress on Saturday.

They were said to have been arrested for criminal conspiracy, forgery, stealing and unlawful possession of electoral materials.

The recovered materials were meant for the aborted APC ward congress, the police said.

Names of the suspects were given as: Ikpamezie Innocent, 39; principal suspect and Special Adviser on a electoral matters to Hope Uzodinma; Lawrence Archibong, 34, Kelechi Affonne, 27 and Joseph Martins, 28.

The force spokesperson, Jimoh Moshood, made the disclosure in a statement in Abuja on Saturday.

He said that exhibits recovered from them included: 68 APC result sheets, six APC Local Government Area result sheets, 130 APC delegates nomination forms and six LGA APC ward officers and delegates list.

Moshood said that the suspects were trailed and arrested on Saturday by the Inspector-General of Police Special Tactical Squad at Seredib Hotel in Wuse II, Abuja.

He said that the principal suspect, Innocent confessed that all the electoral materials were given to them by Iyke Njoku, Zonal Coordinator, Owerri Municipality, to Senator Uzodimma.

The spokesman said that the suspects confessed to the various criminal roles they played in the commission of the crime.

“Investigation is in progress and effort is being intensified to arrest Njoku and other suspects still at large,” he said.

Moshood said that the suspects would all be arraigned in court on completion of investigation.

The APC suspended the local government congress in Imo following allegations the ward congress was manipulated.

The state Governor, Rochas Okorocha, accused other APC leaders in the state, including Uzodinma, of manipulating the process.

The APC secretariat in Imo was also set ablaze by yet to be identified persons.

Governor Okorocha accused some opposition members of planning to destroy APC in the state.

He pledged that leaders of the party will not allow the opposition succeed in their evil game.

Okorocha lauded the APC National Working Committee led by Chief John Odigie-Oyegun for postponing the local government congress.

korocha said the decision has saved what would have resulted in a blood shed as thugs have continued to attack both party members and the office over the outcome of the last Saturday’s ward congress,

According to a statement signed by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Sam Onwuemeodo, Okorocha accused some opposition members of the party of plans to destroy the party.

Okorocha pledged that leaders of the APC will not allow them to succeed in their “evil game”.

He however called for a new date for the ward congress to be held, insisting that irregularities marred the last Saturday’s ward congress in Imo.

Hilary Eke, the APC Imo Chairman, announced the postponement of the congress to Monday, May 14, following advice by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.

Eke said the postponement followed an attack by hoodlums on the party’s secretariat as well as other issues.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

