Police Arrest House of Reps Member Over Vandalisation of Rivers APC Secretariat

A member of the House of Representatives, representing Ikwerre/Emohua Federal Constituency, Chidi Wihioka, has been arrested by the police.

He was suspected to have led youths to wreck havoc on the Rivers State Secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The crisis which started as a protest against perceived hijack of the congress process degenerated into looting after the violence forced the state executives of the party to hurriedly leave the secretariat

Chris Finebone, Publicity Secretary of Rivers APC said: “The destruction you see here tells the story of what happened. The police have arrested some persons, including Chidi Wihioka, a federal lawmakers”

He said the entire office has been looted. Computers, ACs, flags, furniture, every property were looted. “You can see the windows shattered. The only thing they failed to do was burn the place down. They brought a drum of diesel for the purpose but the police stopped them”, Finebone said.

Nnamdi Omoni, Police Public Relations Officer, Rivers State Command, who was at the scene of the incident declined comment, appealing that he needed clearance from his boss before issuing a statement.

Meanwhile, the police is said to have arrested some of the suspected invaders of the secretariat allegedly including the lawmakers.

