Police Confirm 3 Dead 4 Injured in Cattle Rustlers Attack on Kaduna Village

The Kaduna State Police Command, on Tuesday said that three people were killed and four others injured by suspected cattle rustlers in Kurega village in Chikun Local Government Area which shares boundary with Birnin Gawri Local Government in Kaduna State.
The Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Muhktar Aliyu said that the incident happened Tuesday afternoon around 2:00pm.
He said that the criminals carted away some cows after the attack, but added that the police were on the trail of the rustlers.
“So far no arrest has been made, but we are doing everything humanly possible to arrest the suspects and recover the stolen cows.
“Based on the report the suspects are cattle rustlers, so the issue of eight people killed is not true, only three people were killed and four injured,” he said
Aliyu appealed to residents of the area with useful information that would lead to the arrest of the suspects to volunteer such information to the police.
The PPRO said that the police remain committed to protecting lives and properties of every citizen.

