Police Confirm 42 Dead, 68 Injured in Adamawa Bomb Attack

Adamawa Police Command has confirmed the death of 42 people in a twin suicide attack, Tuesday afternoon, on a mosque and a market in northeast Nigeria.

The suspected Boko Haram attack at about 1:20 pm in Mubi, a city some 200 kilometres from the Adamawa state capital, Yola, was also said have injured 68 people.

Adamawa State Police spokesman, Othman Abubakar, who confirmed the attack said that for now the death toll is 24, but other sources gave far higher figures.

A witness, who is a rescue worker, Sani Kakale said: “In my presence, 42 dead bodies were taken to hospital and 68 injured.”

A source at Mubi General Hospital said so far the hospital has received 37 bodies and dozens of injured, many of them critically.

In Mubi, local volunteer Habu Saleh, who was involved in the rescue effort, described the situation as “chaos all over the place”.

“We have evacuated dozens of dead and injured people to the hospital and the rescue operation is still ongoing,” he said.

Health workers from the hospital mobilised to attend to the victims, despite being on strike over pay and conditions.

Mubi resident Abdullahi Labaran said the first bomber mingled with worshippers who had gathered for prayers at the mosque at the edge of the market.

He detonated his explosives “five minutes before the prayer started”, he added.

The second bomber blew himself up among the crowds of worshippers, traders and shoppers who fled the mosque towards the butchery section of a nearby market.

On November 21, 2017 at least 50 people were killed when a suicide bomber blew himself up in a mosque during early morning prayers in the Unguwar Shuwa area of Mubi.

In October 2012, at least 40 people were killed in an attack on student housing in Mubi that was widely blamed on Boko Haram.

In June 2014, at least 40 football supporters, including women and children, died in a bomb attack after a match in the Kabang area of the town.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

