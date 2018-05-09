Breaking News

Police Confirm 9 Dead in Taraba Community Attack

Taraba State Police Command has confirmed the death of nine persons in early morning attacks on Tutuwa community in Ussa Local Government Area of the state, Wednesday.
The Command Police Public Relations Office, ASP David Misal, said that that a yet-to-be identified armed militia must have carried out the deadly attacks.
Misal said that Alhaji Aliyu Tafida, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of the command, and heads of other security agencies in the state had already visited the scene of the attacks to assess the situation.
Rimansikwe Karma, the Chairman of Ussa Local Government Council, while also confirming the attack, added that three people were injured.
Karma said that the attackers rounded up the village at about 5 a.m. and launched the attack when members of the community were going for early morning prayers.
“Every Wednesday morning, the community conducts mid-week service and most of them were on their way, when the armed militia attacked them.
“Nine persons were killed and three others sustained life threatening injuries and are currently receiving treatment at Takum General Hospital.
“The unfortunate thing is that the attackers left before the arrival of security personnel,” he said.

