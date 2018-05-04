Breaking News

Police Release Pictures of Some Gang Members of Offa Robbery

The Police have released pictures of some gang members who participated in Offa robbery attack, which occurred last month.
Force Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Moshood, released Friday afternoon the pictures of the wanted men.
Moshood said the suspects had been placed on Interpol watch list and a N5m reward for a tip-off that would lead to the arrest of the suspects.
At least 17 residents of Offa, including nine police officers, were killed when the armed robbers stormed Offa in the afternoon of April 5. They also raided five banks and carted away substantial amount of money. Several suspects had already been arrested in connection with the incident.
Citizens with actionable information are advised to call authorities on these lines: 08062080913, 08126285268, 08032365122, 07056792065, 08088450152.

