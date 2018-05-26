Breaking News

Police Rescue Kidnapped Victims in Bayelsa

Bayelsa Police said they had rescued two female teenagers, abducted by a gunman in Agbura, near Azikoro village in Yenagoa Local Government Area of the state.
In a statement on Saturday in Yenagoa by Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Asinim Butswat, said the girls were rescued by the police in the area.
Butswat said that the gunman specialised in stalking his victims to church during night vigil or to their houses with a dummy AK47 Riffle to perpetrate the act.
“On 21st May, 2018, based on actionable intelligence, the Police and youths of Agbura community raided a bush surrounded by swamp and fishing ponds, where the lone gunman held his victim captive.
“On sighting policemen, the gunman fled and abandoned the two females, who were chained to a makeshift tent and the victims were rescued and taken to Police clinic for medical examination.
“Efforts have been intensified to arrest the fleeing suspect.
“Members of the public should assist the police with useful information about suspicious movement of a lanky male adult, dark in complexion within Agbura community, who displays pedophilic behaviour,” he stated.

