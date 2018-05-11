President Buhari, CAN Mourn Late Asake

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and the Christian community in Nigeria to mourn the passing of the General Secretary of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Musa Asake.

Rev Asake died on Friday at the age of 68.

His younger brother, Philimon Asake, said the CAN official died in his Abuja residence after complaining of being sick.

Philimon said the deceased had hypertension.

He said recently the CAN official complained about pains in his legs and had undergone physiotherapy in the last few weeks before his death.

“He even went to see his doctor yesterday (Thursday) and came back home and had shown signs of improvement,” he said.

Meanwhile, President Buhari, while commiserating with the family of the late cleric, prayed that God comfort all those who mourn the departed, and grant his soul eternal rest.

Equally, the Northern Christian Elders Forum sent condolences over the death of the CAN official.

A statement signed by the forum’s spokesperson, Sunday Oibe described Asake as an epitome of humility and a selfless leader.

“The Northern Christian Elders Forum (NOCEF) received with shock the death of one of our strong pillars and General Secretary of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN). We are in pains because it is very difficult to use one word or expression to describe Asake.

“But Asake is an epitome of humility, unassuming and selfless man who is not greedy. In my interaction with him since I met him, Asake keeps telling me that he was born in poverty, enjoys growing in poverty and doesn’t look for money. But he held on to his fate very strongly and his passion for the church in Nigeria, particularly in the North is very wonderful.

“Asake is an epitome of humility, his death has created a very big vacuum in the body of Christ in Nigeria, the North, NOCEF and TEKAN/ECWA. Asake is many things to different people. But to us, he’s a hero that deserves celebration.

“You can see the humility of Jesus Christ in him. Anytime we talk, Philippians Chapter 2 guides him. It said, ‘let this man be in you which was also in Christ Jesus.’ He is guided by the spirit of humility, as exemplified by the Lord, Jesus Christ. People who are Junior to Asake will abuse him. And Asake will take it humbly.

According to a statement from CAN, Mr Asake is survived by wife, children, (biological and spiritual), brothers and sisters among others.

His last official assignment was the conduct of a rally in Abuja, which was aimed at bringing the attention of government to the incessant killings perpetrated by suspected herdsmen across the country.

Rev. Asake was born on September 15, 1952, at Ung/Rimi Bajju- Kafanchan in Zango Kataf Local Government area of Kaduna State.

He was General Secretary of the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA), with its headquarters in Jos, between 1999 and May 2005.

He started his pastoral career as an assistant and senior pastor at the ECWA Church, Unguwar Rimi, Bajju, his hometown in Zangon Kataf local government area of Kaduna State in 1976.

In 1996, he became the pastor-in-charge of ECWA Headquarters Church in Jos on completion of his doctorate degree in philosophy, PhD at the Dallas Theological Seminary, Dallas, Texas, United States, with specialization in Bible Exposition.

Between 1976 and 2012, the CAN General Secretary pastored at three different churches and lectured part-time at Jos Theological Seminary (JETS).

He is survived by wife, children, brothers and sisters, among others.

