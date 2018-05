Senate Delegation Meets Buhari on Saraki, IGP Fiasco

President Muhammadu Buhari is presently meeting with 10-man Senate delegation raised to address the ongoing impasse between the Senate President, Bukola Saraki and the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Ibrahim Idris, over a criminal case involving some suspected cultists. Members of the Senate delegation included former Governors of Nasarawa Senator Abdullahi Adamu, Danjuma Goje and Minority Leader, Godswill Akpabio.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly matters (Senate), Ita Enang also accompanied the Senators to the meeting with the president.

Rcall that the Senate had on May 9 passed a vote of no confidence on the IGP, describing him as “enemy of democracy” over his failure to honour its invitations twice.

Idris, however, asked the Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations), Joseph Habila to represent him at the Senate.

Saraki, on Wednesday, also accused the IGP of plotting to implicate him and Governor of Kwara State, Abdulfatah Ahmed.

The Senate on Thursday raised a 10-man panel to meet with President Buhari over the allegation leveled against the IGP by Saraki.

