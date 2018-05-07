Single Mother Sells Son for N300,000

A mother, who sold her baby son for N300,000 in Enugu State, has been arrested by the police.

The single mother, Ezechi Nwanneka, allegely sold the boy for N300,000 to one Okechukwu Nyia, who reportedly resold him for N350,000

Nwanneka, a native of Akama Oghe village, in the Ezeagu Local Government Area of Enugu State, was said to have been impregnated by an unidentified person.

Following the development, the lady left her family house for an unknown destination, and in November 2017, she announced that she has been delivered of a baby boy.

However, the said baby boy was not shown to her family members, who became suspicious when she reappeared without the child.

Nwanneka’s parents informed the police and investigation revealed that the baby had been sold to Nyia for N300,000.

Spokesman, Enugu State Police Command, Ebere Amaraizu, who confirmed the development, said investigation further revealed that the buyer, Nyia, later resold the baby to a yet to be identified person.

“The suspects (Nwanneka and Nyia) are helping police operatives in their investigation concerning a yet to be identified suspect whom Okechukwu Nyia allegedly sold the baby boy to at the rate of N350,000,” Amaraizu added.

The police spokesman vowed that the Command was determined to apprehend the yet to be identified buyer and recover the missing boy.

