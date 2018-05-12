Sporadic Gunshots Rock APC LG Congress in Edo, Parellel Congresses in Ondo, Bayelsa, Kogi

Sporadic gunshots were reported at the Owan East Local Government secretariat in Afuze, Edo State, venue of the election local government congress election in the area.

Also, a 75-year-old, Osain Isaiah, was said to have been locked inside a room for several hours, even as bottles were said to have been freely used to disperse candidates.

Another victim, Anthony Ojalarun, from ward six from the zone, was not also spared as he was given the beaten of his life.

The Edo State Commissioner for Local Government and Communities Affairs, Jimoh Ijegbai, who was allegedly barred from entering the secretariat, expressed surprised that Afuze that used to be very peaceful has suddenly become a terrible place during election.

He said he thought that the local government congress was going to toe the line of last Saturday’s​ ward congress where they all agreed on a consensus, adding that if such was adopted, there should have been no need for the fracas that broke out at the party secretariat.

He alleged that the Council Chairman, Hon. Andy Osigue, ordered that the council secretariat should be locked up.

“The council Chairman ordered that the party secretariat should not be opened. Before we got there, they locked that 75-year-old man, Osain Isaiah, inside the place almost suffocating him to death. We have to mobilized and force the place open and we got the man out,” he said.

The leader of the party in Owan East and member if the House of Representatives, Pally Iriase, said the decision of the National Executive Committee of the party, which said zoning must be maintained at all levels, must be adhere to.

Meanwhile, it was confusion in Ondo State as parallel congresses held across the state with each emerging executive claiming to be authentic.

Different factions of the party conducted their congresses and submitted list of winners, creating a scenario of conflict within the party in the state.

The parallel congresses were foreshadowed by a rancorous ward congresses held in the state last Saturday, which were marred by violence and allegations of manipulations.

The acting Chairman of the party in the state, Ade Adetimehin, however, said that the congresses went “smoothly and rancour free and peaceful.”

According to him, there were no parallel congresses in the areas monitored by him and the leadership of the party, asserting that the party remained united in the state.

“There is only one centre in Akure South, and there are 27 elected delegates from the ward including five delegates from local government to elect government executives,” Adetimehin said.

“The main duty of the Congress committee is to elect 27 local government executives for each local government across the Ondo State.

“On the parallel congresses, I am not aware but what I just know is that we have one congress committee set up by the National body of our party and they came down here to select three returning officers to go and conduct congresses across.

“At the National level, they have a seven-man committee with three returning officers that means we have one congress committee from the ward to the local and to the state.

“Today’s congress, the appeal committee has come and gone and if there is any problem you will tender it before the committee and they will look into it.

“There is no polarization in Ondo APC, we are one family, we are very united and that is the symbol of our party, the broom.”

Also, in Bayelsa State there were parallel congresses.

Two major factions, those loyal to a former Governor of the state, Chief Timipre Sylva, and those loyal to a former Acting Governor, Chief Nestor Binabo, conducted different congresses.

Sylva, while commenting on the outcome of the congresses in the state, commended the delegates and party members for the peaceful conduct of the congresses.

The Leader of the Party in the state said: “All I have to say is thank you for conducting yourselves very peacefully, that is to the APC members in Bayelsa state, you have really been very exemplary not only in Bayelsa state but in relation to the rest of Nigeria. I believe that no other state has conducted congresses more peacefully than Bayelsa.

“It was very peaceful last week, ward congresses came and went and this week, we have even improved on the record of last week. Of course, in a political family like ours, there will be a few disagreements and that is why I personally came here with the honourable minister to resolve all those issues.

“So, as we speak, the congresses are going on very peacefully in all the eight local governments and my phones are open, I have not heard of any problem from any local government.”

He said that the APC was poised to take over the reins of government in the state, urging members of the party to be united.

But former Acting Governor, Nestor Binabo, who addressed the media on the outcome of the congresses, claimed that the congresses conducted by them were the real ones while the ones conducted by Sylva’s faction were fake.

Binabo, who addressed a conference in the company of some party leaders, said it had come to their notice that a parallel congresses were held in the state which did not follow laid down procedures of the APC.

He said: “Fake ward congresses list of the state was pasted at the state Secretariat in Yenagoa which was not approved by the National Working Committee of the party, and as such the public should discountenance such a list.

“An unfortunate precedent is occurring in our great party where a single individual wishes to hijack the party machinery for personal interest to the detriment of all members.”

Kogi: Two factions of executives have emerged from the local government congress held across the 21 local government areas of the state on Saturday.

This followed a parallel congress held at different venues simultaneously.

It was gathered that party members loyal to Governor Yahaya Bello converged at the Lafia Okene venue of the congress, while the Hady Ametuo-led faction held theirs at St Luke’s Model Primary School, Adankolo, where Usman Mamanlafia and Abubakar Nagogo Maiyaki emerged the factional chairman and secretary respectively in a 27-man executive.

However, security men invaded the Adankolo venue of the congress, seized the chairs and canopies hired by the organisers.

This was after security men allegedly dispersed the delegates, but not before the winners were announced.

The Adankolo faction is alleged to be loyal to the embattled state chairman of APC, Hady Ametuo.

The congress was supervised by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission and in the presence of men of the Special Anti Robbery Squad.

