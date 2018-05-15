Suicide Bomber Kills 5 at Checkpoint in Borno

A Boko Haram suicide bomber on Tuesday hit a checkpoint at Madari, outskirts of Konduga in Borno State, killing five members of a youth vigilante group.

Five persons were also injured in the attack.

In a statement, the spokesman of the National Emergency Management Agency, North East Zonal Office, Maiduguri, Abdulkadir Ibrahim said, “Five members of Civilian JTF were killed in suicide bomb blast in Madarari, outskirts of Konduga town in Konduga local government area, Borno State at a checkpoint before entering Konduga.”

He added: “Five people were injured in the incident which occurred when the suicide bomber detonated the concealed IED as he was being searched at the checkpoint.”

