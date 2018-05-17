Breaking News

Sultan of Sokoto Announces Thursday Beginning of Ramadan

by News Editor on | No comments
Posted under: breaking news, Politics, Recent News

Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, the Sultan of Sokoto has declared Thursday as the first day for the beginning of the Ramadan fasting in Nigeria.
Abubakar announced the citing of the new crescent in Sokoto on Wednesday in a broadcast.
He said the new moon was sighted in various places across the country that includeed Sokoto, Niger, Yobe, Port Harcourt, Borno, Gombe, Jigawa and other areas.
The Sultan said that reports of the moon sighting were received from Muslim leaders and organizations across the country.
“Upon due verification and authentication by the national moon sighting committee and states committees’ confirmation, as well as routine scrutiny, the sighting of the new moon of Ramadan signifies the end of Sha’aban 1439 AH.
”In accordance with Islamic law, Muslim Ummah are to commence fasting on Thursday accordingly.”
He enjoined all Muslims to devote themselves fully to the worship of Allah throughout the holy month, and use the period to pray for the progress, peace and prosperity of the nation.
“We further called on Nigerians to continue to live peacefully with one another irrespective of religious and tribal differences,” he said.
Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar in which Muslims observe one month fasting.
Fasting in the month of Ramadan, one of the five pillars of Islam, is a compulsory religious obligation on all adult Muslims.

Author: News Editor

5969 stories / Browse all stories

Related Stories »

by
APC Chieftain, Tony Anenih, Others Arraigned Over Alleged N700m Money Laundering
by
Over 220 Nigerians Killed Within Two Weeks – Group
by
Unknown Gunmmen Kill 3 Policemen, Abduct Expatriates in Sokoto

Provide your email below, and we will notify you the latest news freely.

sjdating    

calendar »

May 2018
M T W T F S S
« Apr    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Headlines »