Suspected Herdsmen Invade Catholuc Minor Seminary in Taraba, Students Evacuated

Suspected Fulani herdsmen have reportedly attacked Catholic Seminary in Taraba State, shooting one Priest in the leg while giving the others beaten of their life.

The gunmen were said to have attacked minor seminary in Jalingo, Taraba State capital on Monday morning.

During the attack, some students were injured and many cars destroyed

While the persons injured were said to be receiving treatment at the Federal Medical Centre, Jalingo.

The Director of Caritas Nigeria, an agency of the Catholic Church, Rev. Fr. Evaristus Bassey, revealed this in a WhatsApp message to our correspondent.

He said: “Please Frs, pray for us. Our minor seminary in Jalingo has just been attacked by the Fulani, some students are injured, some cars destroyed, two priests beaten and one shot on the leg. They are currently receiving treatment at FMC.”

Meanwhile, the police have evacuated the all-boys seminary following the invasion.

Taraba State Police Commissioner, David Akinremi, said Monday afternoon that the attack occurred at about 12:30 a.m. Monday.

He blamed suspected herdsmen who had previously had a dispute with the management of the seminary over their grazing activities in and around the premises.

A Catholic priest, Cornelius Pobah, was rushed to the hospital after a bullet hit him in the leg, Akinremi said the gunmen were said to have specifically requested to see the priest when they stormed the seminary at midnight.

He explained that all students have been evacuated from the school and all threats have also been neutralised. No one was killed in the attack.

Police officers and soldiers arrived at the seminary shortly after the incident was reported through a distress call and immediately combed the area.

No suspect was arrested, but Akinremi said detectives are already on an elaborate manhunt for those responsible for the attack, he said

“Some shepherds had been coming to the premises to graze their cattle and the priest had challenged them about that in the past,” Akinremi said. “We confirmed that the attackers were speaking Fulani and a little bit of pidgin English.

“Our men had evacuated the students from the school and fortified the area to ensure that no remnants of the gunmen remained.

“After which we will return the students back to the school,” he said.

