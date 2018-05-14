Three Kidnappers, Who Killed Victim After Collecting Ransom, Arrested in Delta

The Delta State Police Command, Monday, said it has arrested a three man gang, who kidnapped an ex-lawmaker of the Ethiope East legislative arm of the state, and killed him after collecting a ransom of N500,000 from his family.

The ex-lawmaker, Onoakpoma Onose who represented Abraka ward I during the last dispensation, was kidnapped by a gang of gunmen on April 6 during a robbery operation along the Eku-Abraka road while heading to Abraka.

Confirming the incident when contacted, the State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Andrew Aniamaka said: “Following apt intelligence, we were able to arrest three persons in connection with the incident.

“One of the suspects led our men to a village in the area where the remains of the ex-lawmaker was buried.

Coincidentally, two of the suspects are from the same village the deceased was buried. Efforts are on to arrest other fleeing members of the gang.”

Confirming the exhuming of the victim, one of his cousins who spoke on condition of anonymity, said: “We were told from the confession of the kidnappers that he (Onose) was trying to escape while in custody when they opened fire on him which lead to his death.

