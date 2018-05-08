Trial of Wife, Child Killer Adjourned Till June 28

The trial of a Danish man accused of killing his wife and three-year-old daughter in their Banana Island Lagos home was on Tuesday adjourned to June 28.

When the case up on Tuesday, the prosecution team told the magistrate court in Yaba, Lagos, that the matter has been transferred to a High Court in Lagos on the advice of the state Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

The magistrate thereafter ordered the continued detention of Peter Nielsen, 53, until June 28 when his proper trial at a High Court.

Nelsen was alleged to have murdered Zainab, his wife and their daughter Petra.

Zainab, a 37-year-old singer popularly known as Alizee, was a rising Nigerian star.

He was brought to court this morning but no plea was taken. The prosecutors asked for an extension of his detention in Ikoyi prison pending his trial at the High Court.

The court granted the request as Nielsen will remain in prison until June 28.

The Danish man was first remanded in prison when he appeared in court on April 11 as the authorities awaited legal advice from the state director of public prosecution.

He was said to have hit his wife’s head against the wall several times, inflicting fatal injuries and later poisoned his daughter and tried to cover up the murders as a domestic accident.

