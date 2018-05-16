Breaking News

Unknown Gunmmen Kill 3 Policemen, Abduct Expatriates in Sokoto

Unknown gunmmen Wednesday killed three policemen and abducted some expatriates in Sokoto State.
The identities of the kidnapped expatriates are yet to be known.
The incident was said to have taken place along Sokoto-Bodinga road in Sokoto state.
Eye witness account said the victims were ambushed in the early hours of Wednesday after an exchange of gun fire with police personnel along Bodinga road.
It was learnt that security personnel were swiftly drafted to strategic locations and major streets for stop and search on vehicles coming in and outside the state.
It was gathered that the kidnapped expatriates were working with an engineering firm,Triacta Nigeria Limited, the construction firm handling Sokoto – Jega – Koko Federal road project.
However, the Police Public Relations Officer(PPRO), of the Command, DSP Cordelia Nwawe who confirmed the incident, said investigation was ongoing, assuring that soon the state police command will brief the press on the incident.

