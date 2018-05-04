We Spent Only N100m on Melaye’s Failed Recall Process – INEC

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, has said that the commission spent N100m rather than N5bn as being insinuated on the botched recall process of Senator Dino Melaye.

The INEC Chairman was responding to the speculation that a whopping sum of N5bn was spent on the recall process.

Yakubu said on Friday at a press conference held at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja that the amount spent on the recall of the Kogi West senator was ”nowhere near the N5bn claim by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

“A little over N100m. I can’t give you the exact figures now but a little over N100m was spent, not up to the N5bn and most of it was used for payment of ad-hoc staff,” Yakubu said in response to a question.

The PDP in the statement had said that the poor turn out that characterised the process signified a total rejection of the Governor Yahaya Bello-led administration in Kogi.

“The general apathy that greeted the exercise, in spite of government efforts to mobilise people to participate, is a clear indication that the APC has lost relevance in Kogi,” the PDP said in the statement signed by Dickson Achadu, Director, Research and Documentation.

The statement was issued last Saturday in Lokoja, shortly after INEC conducted its verification exercise for the recall process.

The exercise had witnessed a very low turn out with some polling units in Lokoja, Kabba, Ijumu and other local governments recording zero votes.

The PDP, while accusing Mr Bello of trying to force the idea on the people, said the rejection of the recall process had confirmed that he had lost value in Kogi.

It thanked leaders and people of Kogi West senatorial district for heeding its call to shun the exercise.

“The failure of the recall exercise is an indication that the present administration is not popular which, of course, is only natural because it has inflicted poverty, hardship and suffering on the people,” the statement said.

The PDP also accused the state government of being insensitive to the plight of the people, and condemned the Bello-led administration several months salaries and pensions.

“It is unfortunate that in spite of the massive resources available to the present administration, no visible development has been witnessed in the last three years.

Out of the 189,870 that signed up for the recall, only 18,742 were verified after verification exercise.

