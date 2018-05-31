Why Real Madrid Manager, Zinedine Zidane Resigned

There are speculations that Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane may have resigned as a result of his team inability to win the home league despite Champion League success.

Zidane announced his resignation from the head coach of Los Blanc, Thursday morning.

The Frenchman led the Galacticos to their third straight Champions League triumph after beating Liverpool 3-1 in Kiev on Saturday, May 26. He joined the Santiago Bernabeu outfit in the winter of 2016 after taking over from Rafael Benitez after working with the club’s Castilla side.

Zidane led the Galacticos to claim the 2016 UCL title after beating their city rivals Atletico Madrid in his first season at the club. They repeated the feat in his second year following his 4-1 victory over Juventus last year and then beat Liverpool on Saturday to make his third triumph in Europa.

The Frenchman has a running contract with his present club until the summer of 2020, but decided to walk away after the 3-1 victory in Kiev last weekend.

Los Blancos were runners up on the SPanish League table in his first year, but stepped up in his second season by winning the La Liga and the Champions League title. Having won three straight UCL titles, Zadane became the first manager in modern day football to achieve such mighty feat.

Madrid finished third behind Barcelona and Atletico Madrid on the Spanish League table, compared to their usual high standards, as Barcelona ran away with the title.

Zidane’s men were defeated 3-0 in the first leg of their El Clasico clash at the Bernabeu in December, but managed to avoid defeat in the second leg later in the season as they played 2-2 draw at Camp Nou.

However, Madrid made the Champions League their priority as they dumped PSG, Juentus and Bayern Munich out of the championship on the way to Kiev.

