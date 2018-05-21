Worker Knocks Off Seven Teeth of His Boss Over Unpaid Wages

For refusing to pay him his earned wages, a 23-year-old worker, Ismail Yusuf, decided to take laws into his hands as he used a hammer to knock off seven teeth of his boss in Minna, Niger State.

Yusuf said he decided to take the action against Sattish Kasara, an Indian national and manager of Bolaji Drilling Company in Minna, Niger State, because he felt Kasara was maltreating him in his own country.

Yusuf boldly told the police who arrested him in Tunga area of Minna, that he did what he did because Kasara withheld wages.

He said because Kasara learnt that he planned to travel to Bauchi State to see his parents and feared he might not return to work, his wages were withheld.

Yusuf explained that he promised to return to work within one week, adding that Kasara refused to pay him his salaries.

“I was begging him to pay my salaries to facilitate my journey to Bauchi, he didn’t even listen or give me audience; then the next day, I went to his house, forced his door open and inflicted injuries on his head with a hammer. I knocked out seven of his teeth as a result,” he narrated.

The 23-year-old stated that he had worked with Kasara for over five years during which he had not visited his parents.

“I have worked with this man for over five years without seeing my parents; it hurts me a lot and I cannot bear it any longer. I am not asking for his favour; all I’m asking for is my salary,” he stated.

Yusuf accused foreign company owners of maltreating Nigerians, saying, “I don’t know why they don’t treat Nigerians well and the Federal Government is keeping quiet over it. How can I work for a foreigner in my own country at the end of the month he will not pay; can that happen in their own country,” he queried.

The Niger State Police Public Relations Officer, Muhammad Abubakar, said that police operatives recovered a hammer and a pipe from Yusuf, adding that he would be charged to court after investigation.

