Yobe Govt Approves N65.5m to Feed Less-privileged During Ramadan

Yobe State Governor Ibrahim Gaidam has approved the sum of N65.5m as part of free Ramadan feeding of less privileged in the state during the Ramadan period.

According to a statement by the Governor’s media side, Abdullahi Bego, the feeding exercise and other activities like Tafsir will be carried out by the Ministry of Religious Affairs.

The statement explained that the sum of N48.5m will be used for the purchase of Rams and cooking condiments in 42 centres while N15m will be used for the payment of muslim preachers during the period.

The statement read: “His Excellency Governor Ibrahim Gaidam has approved N63.5m through the Ministry of Religious Affairs for the provision of Ramadan feeding (Iftar) to the less privileged in 42 centres across the 17 local government areas of the state and for the conduct of Tafsir during the incoming Holy Month.

“Of the amount approved by the Governor, N48.5m will be used for the purchase of rams and cooking condiments for the 42 feeding centres while N15m will be used for the payment of allowances to Muslim preachers who will seek to guide the Muslim faithful through the Holy Month.

“His Excellency, the Governor had also approved 1,260 bags of rice and 630 jerry cans of cooking oil to be used in the 42 designated feeding centres during Ramadan”.

Over the years, the state government has consistently approved similar monies but the less privileged have always complained of not feeling the impact of the funds during the fasting period.

