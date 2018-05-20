Your Fuel Subsidy Regime Most Corrupt, PDP Tells Buhari

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to explain to Nigerians how much that is being spent on fuel subsidy, adding that the present administration is running a corrupt subsidy regime since coming to power in 2015.

The party in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, challenged the President to come clean on the manner he has so far handled subsidy payment on petroleum products in the past few years.

The statement read: “PDP challenges President Buhari to submit himself for an independent inquest into his handling of the N1.4tr oil subsidy regime as well as the alleged complicity of his Presidency in other exposed financial impropriety by cronies of his government, particularly in revenue collecting agencies.

“Such inquest, which is already backed by state governors across board, will not only expose humongous corruption but also show the world that our African Union (AU) Anti-Corruption champion had not been totally spotless.

“We invite Nigerians to note that the demand by governors to probe all subsidy deals since 2015 is a direct indictment on President Buhari as the Minister of Petroleum.

“Nigerians will also understand how the cost of fuel geometrically rose from the PDP subsidized cost of N87 to N145, representing a N58 tax, per liter of fuel.”

The party also noted that “the Presidency and the NNPC have been seeking ways to cover the fraud which include claims that local consumption suddenly jumped from 28 million litres per day to 60 litres per day.”

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

