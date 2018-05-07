You’re Beneficiary of Corruption, PDP Tells VP, Osinbajo

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said on Sunday that Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo (SAN) has no moral basis to fight corruption because he is a beneficiary of the same corruption.

The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Kola Ologbondiyan, said in a statement in Abuja on Sunday, that as “a professor of Law, and an occupant of the exalted seat of the Vice President of our country, Osinbajo should know better than allowing himself to be used to bandy figures and make unguarded statements at public events.”

He cited the comment made by Osinbajo at the APC ward congress in Lagos on Saturday, where he allegedly described everyone else as “thieves.”

Osinbajo had claimed at the congress that unlike its predecessors, the present government would not steal government money.

Ologbondiyan alleged that the Vice-President had refused to bring honour to his office with his utterances.

He said: “We note that Vice President Osinbajo has refused to heed wise counsel and accord respect to his office by desisting from such unguarded comments only because he has been sucked in and entangled in the propaganda, deception, impunity and sleaze that not only brought the administration to power, but have become its trademark in the last three years.

“We specifically invite Nigerians to note that all the assertions by the Vice President, especially on the performance of the Buhari administration as well as his allegations and bandying of figures against the opposition, have remained unsubstantiated.

“Moreover, Nigerians have noted that Prof. Osinbajo, in his ‘sanctimony,’ has been silent on the exposed corruption under the Buhari administration, including the leaked memo detailing N9tn corrupt oil contracts at the NNPC, exposed sleaze in oil subsidy deals, diversion of Internally Displaced Persons’ intervention funds.

“These include the probe of a misappropriated N18bn in the National Emergency Management Agency under his direct supervision as well as other looting in government agencies such as the National Health Insurance Scheme.

“The Vice President is also ominously silent about the prevailing high-handedness and human rights violations and the aloofness of government resulting in daily bloodletting in various parts of our country.”

Ologbondiyan urged Osinbajo to take heed, retreat to the inner room, and conduct a soul searching.

He said the Vice President should also note that propaganda and false accusations were not only abhorred by the Holy Books, but would also not deliver the APC and “its incompetent administration from the resolve of Nigerians to kick them out, come 2019.”

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

