15-member Robbery Gang Rape Female Corp Member in Bayelsa

The life of a female member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) doing her one-year mandatory service in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, is said to be hanging in the balance after she was raped by a 15-member armed robbery gang.

The dare devil criminals were said to have invaded the Corpers Lodge at Yenizue Gene, a suburb of Yenagoa, about 3a.m. Saturday, assaulted and raped the corper.

It was learnt that the armed robbers overpowered the neighbourhood vigilantes who are usually armed with only sticks and machetes before carrying out their dastardly act.

The hoodlums reportedly ransacked the Corpers Lodge where they forcibly took away the female corps member under gunpoint.

According to a resident of the community, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, the corps member was repeatedly raped by the hoodlums who took her in turns.

She was, however, taken to the hospital for treatment.

Local sources said though the police were alerted, there was little they could do because the area had been thrown into darkness by the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHEDC).

A vigilante, who gave his name simply as Tonye, said the security men were afraid of running into an ambush.

For now indigenes of Yenizue Gene, who have been complacent over the issue of security, are contemplating forming a vigilance group to tackle crime in their community.

Contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Asinim Butswat, said he was yet to get details of what happened.

