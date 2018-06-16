Breaking News

16 Killed, 35 Arrested in Cult Related Activities in Anambra

by News Editor on | No comments
Posted under: breaking news, Politics, Recent News

Sixteen persons have been reportedly killed in a two weeks gun battle between two rival cult groups in Awka, the state capital, Anambra police said Tuesday.
The police also said that 35 suspected cultists have been arrested for allegedly being involved in the clashes.
The State Commissioner of Police, Garbage Umar, stated this at the command’s headquarters in Awka, while parading the suspects.
He said he was disturbed over the increase in cult related activities in Awka.
He said he fears that a confession by one of the suspects, that over 90 per cent of youth in Awka, including students, artisans and others were cultists, may not be far from the truth.
The Commissioner called on parents to perform their function by taming their children as the command may commence charging them to court for murder.
Black Axe and the Vikings fraternity in Awka have, for weeks, have been enmeshed in a superiority war, leading to the death of members from both groups.
Some of the suspected cultists paraded by the commissioner include; Chukwudi Machie; 34, Chukwudi Igwebueze; 32, Onyeka Igbanugo; 28, Ifeanyi Anazoba; 32 and Chukwuemeka Nwokoye; 32 among others.
One of the suspect, Chukwudi Machie, in an interview with journalists confessed that most of the commercial motorcyclists and tricycle operators in the capital city were all members of one cult group or the other.
Machie said: “Over 92 per cent of young people in Awka and environs are members of one secret cult or the other. We recruit them young.”
Items recovered from the suspects include; one AK 47 riffle, one bareta English pistol, two locally made double barrel pistol, one single barrel short gun, 15 rounds of 7.62 live ammunition, three cartridges and a red Toyota Matrix car snatched from its owner at Benin city, Edo State.
The Commissioner reiterated that his command would not fold its arm and watch while cultists wreck havoc on the city.

Author: News Editor

6114 stories / Browse all stories

Related Stories »

by
How Fred Ajudua Duped Me of $550,000 – Witness
by
DELSU Expels 4 Students, Suspends 26 for Two Semesters, 4 Indefinitely
by
NASS Gives Buhari 12-point Condition, Threatens Impeachment If He Fails to Comply

Provide your email below, and we will notify you the latest news freely.

sjdating    

calendar »

June 2018
M T W T F S S
« May    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Headlines »