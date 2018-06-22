22-year-old to Die by Hanging for Armed Robbery

A 22-year-old man, Segun Afolayan, is to die by hanging for armed robbery.

A state High Court sitting in Ado-Ekiti on Friday handed down the sentence on the convict after it found him guilty for the offence which he committed on Nov.10, 2014 at Ado central area of Ado Ekiti.

The convict had robbed one Ibrahim Samodun of a Bajaj motorcycle with registration number ADK 792 QC, cash of N60,500, a Bold 5 blackberry phone valued at N35,000 and a Nokia 2700 valued at N15,000.

Afolayan, who was armed with dangerous weapons such as axe and a gun, was also charged with stealing N50,000 from Layiwola Adeawo, another victim, on the same day.

Nemesis, however, caught up with the convict when the complainant, Samodun, discovered his motorcycle at Ijato area of Ado Ekiti.

Samodun reported the discovery to the police, leading to the arrest of the convict and an accomplice, Eniola Sunday, who escaped during a jailbreak in Ado Ekiti.‎

The State counsel, Mrs Ibironke Odetola, called two witnesses, including the Investigating Police Officer, Insp Folashade Abe, who tendered some exhibits.

The exhibits included the confessional statements of the accused person, the statement of the complainant as well as the pictures of the accused taken with the stolen motorcycle.

The convict was represented by Christopher Omokafe.

Justice Abiodun Adesodun held that the prosecution had proved its case beyond reasonable doubt and consequently sentenced the convict to death by hanging.

