28-year-old Man Imprisoned for Life for Defiling Minor

A 28-yeal-old man, Kingsley Inyang, is to spend the rest of his life in prison for defiling a 12-year-old girl.

Lagos High Court sitting in Igbosere handed down the sentence on the 28-year-old man, on Monday, after he was found guilty of raping the minor.

Justice Sedoten Ogunsanya convicted Inyang following a trial lasting one year and three months.

The Judge found him guilty of having unlawful sexual intercourse with the girl, a Junior Secondary School (JSS) Two pupil, and younger sister to a member of the church he attrnds.

The prosecution said his offence was contrary to Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Justice Ogunsanya held that the Lagos State prosecution team led by Adebayo Haroun proved its case beyond reasonable doubt.

She found that Inyang’s defence was inconsistent with the testimony of his girlfriend, who stated that on the day of the incident, he spent only 15 minutes with her, contrary to Inyang’s claim that he was with her the whole day.

Inyang, of No.16, Adetunde Arogundade Street, Fagba, a Lagos suburb, was arraigned on March 3, 2017.

According to the prosecution, he committed the offence at his home.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge and was granted bail.

According to the prosecution, Inyang committed the offence on July 26, 2015.

During the trial, the girl told the court that the first time Inyang defiled her was on a Sunday evening after a fellowship service, following which he threatened to assault her if she told anyone.

Three days later, as she and her younger brother passed his house on their way home from bible study and he beckoned on her again.

“He sent my brother outside and forced me to make love to him and said that I should not let anybody know, otherwise he was going to beat me,” the girl said.

