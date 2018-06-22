Breaking News

Abia South Senator, Abaribe Arrested

by News Editor on | No comments
Posted under: breaking news, Politics, Recent News

There are feelers that the Department of State Services (DSS) has arrested the Senator representing Abia South in the Senate, Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe.
He was said to have been arrested in Abuja on Friday afternoon.
Reasons for his arrest are yet unknown as the time of filing this report.
Also, no official statement yet from the secret police for the reason of his arrest.
Abaribe, who is the Chairman of Senate South-East Caucus, Thursday, expressed surprise over the slashing of the N2bn allocated to the Enugu Airport Terminal to N500m.
Abaribe told journalists in Abuja that members of the caucus were shocked to hear that the initial amount, which was jointly adopted by the Committees on Aviation at the Senate and House of Representatives, had been reduced.
Abaribe said an emergency meeting by senators from the South-East had been called to unravel who made the cut and at what point was it made.
The lawmaker, who is the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Power, Steel Development and Metallurgy, said the caucus was set to meet to find out what went wrong especially at what point the cut in the allocation was made.
He pointed out that budget documents were verifiable and “we are committed and determined to find out who made the cut.”

Author: News Editor

6252 stories / Browse all stories

Related Stories »

by
Prosecution Closes Case Against Dariye’s Son, Nanle
by
DSS Arrests IS Commanders, Boko Haram Members in Abuja
by
Jailed SAN Suspended From Using Rank

Provide your email below, and we will notify you the latest news freely.

sjdating    

calendar »

June 2018
M T W T F S S
« May    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Headlines »