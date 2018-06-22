Abia South Senator, Abaribe Arrested

There are feelers that the Department of State Services (DSS) has arrested the Senator representing Abia South in the Senate, Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe.

He was said to have been arrested in Abuja on Friday afternoon.

Reasons for his arrest are yet unknown as the time of filing this report.

Also, no official statement yet from the secret police for the reason of his arrest.

Abaribe, who is the Chairman of Senate South-East Caucus, Thursday, expressed surprise over the slashing of the N2bn allocated to the Enugu Airport Terminal to N500m.

Abaribe told journalists in Abuja that members of the caucus were shocked to hear that the initial amount, which was jointly adopted by the Committees on Aviation at the Senate and House of Representatives, had been reduced.

Abaribe said an emergency meeting by senators from the South-East had been called to unravel who made the cut and at what point was it made.

The lawmaker, who is the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Power, Steel Development and Metallurgy, said the caucus was set to meet to find out what went wrong especially at what point the cut in the allocation was made.

He pointed out that budget documents were verifiable and “we are committed and determined to find out who made the cut.”

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

