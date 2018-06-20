Again, Fayemi Campaign Train Enmeshs in Controversy as His Convoy is Accused of Killing Police Officer

Again, the campaign train of the All Progressives Congress Ekiti governorship candidate, Kayode Fayemi, has been dogged with controversy, as vehicle in the campaign convoy, Tuesday, was accused to have killed a police officer.

Inspector Gabriel Kayode, and one Albert Afolayan, who were said to have knocked down by vehicle in Ado Ekiti on Tuesday morning.

Recall, June 1, Fayemi narrowly escaped being killed by a police officer.

The former Governor was being received by party men at the APC secretariat in Ado Ekiti, the state capital, when a policeman was alleged to have accidentally shot at the crowd.

Fayemi had arrived at the Akure airport in the afternoon and was driven to Ado Ekiti in company of the Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, and other top leaders of the party in the state, when the incident occurred.

However, his director of campaign, Bamidele Opeyemi was not all that lucky as he was hit by the bullet.

Meanwhile, it was learnt that Kayode of the State Intelligence Bureau and Afolayan were knocked down by a vehicle around 10am at Fajuyi in Ado Ekiti.

The Special Assistant to Governor Ayodele Fayose on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, had claimed that the police officer was knocked down by one of the vehicles on the campaign train of Fayemi.

But the Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Bello, said no vehicle in Fayemi’s convoy killed anyone.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Ekiti, ASP Caleb Ikechukwu, who spoke on his behalf, said the CP was in Fayemi’s convoy and nothing of such happened.

“The Commissioner was in the convoy and led the security team; nothing of such happened,” he said.

Ikechukwu later gave the identity of the driver of the car as Abayomi Ismaila Damilare.

He said he was driving a Toyota Sienna with Registration no: Lagos SZ874EKYwhen he knocked down the two victims.

“The Police Officer and the second victim, Albert Afolayan, sustained varying degrees of injury and died while receiving treatment at the teaching hospital.

“The vehicle has been impounded and an investigation is ongoing.”

