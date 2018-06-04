Ajudua Remanded in Prison Custody Till June 5 Over $1m Fraud

Justice Mojisola Dada of an Ikeja Special Offences Court, Lagos, on Monday, remanded in prison custody, Fred Ajudua, for allegedly defrauding a Germany-based company of $1m.

The defendant is to remain in prison till June 5 pending the consideration of his bail application

Ajudua was alleged to have committed the offence about 25 years ago.

Ajudua was arraigned on Monday, and he pleaded not guilty to the 12-count amended charge of conspiracy to obtain money by false pretences, obtaining money by false pretences, issuing forged document and forgery, following which he was remanded in prison custody..

Ajudua has multiple cases of fraud against him .

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the prosecuting agency, previously charged him before Justice Josephine Oyefeso of an Ikeja High Court before the case was re-filed by the EFCC at the Special Offences Court.

Ziad Abu Zalaf, the German victim of the alleged scam, had arrived the country on Monday morning in a bid to testify against Ajudua.

According to Seidu Atteh, the lead prosecuting counsel for the EFCC, the defendant committed the offences between April and May 1993.

Ajudua conspired with one Joseph Ochunor who is still at large to obtain money by false pretences from Ziad Abu Zalaf of Technical International Ltd., a division of Mystic Company Ltd., a German-based company, he told the court.

The EFCC counsel also said with intent to defraud, Messrs Ajudua and Ochunor obtained $268,000 on April 2, 1993 from Zalaf and on May 12, 1993, the men fraudulently obtained the sum of $225,000 from Zalaf.

In addition, the accused had on June 21, 1993, fraudulently obtained $550,000 dollars from Zalaf.

Atteh said Messrs Ajudua and Ochunor, in a bid to give credence to the alleged scam, forged a Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) receipt and Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and presented it to the foreigner as genuine.

“In order to facilitate the scam, on April 7, 1993, the duo knowingly and fraudulently uttered and forged CBN official receipt No. 128.

“On May 12, 1993, they issued and forged a receipt with No. 138 purportedly issued by the CBN.

“On May 12, 1993, the men forged a Contract Completion Certificate purported to have been issued by the NNPC, Falomo, Lagos to Mystic Limited of 1, Church Street, Douglas, Isle of Man.

“The forged certificate was to show that the NNPC had completed contract number NNPC/EED/8024/79,” the EFCC prosecutor alleged.

The offences contravened Sections 419, 467(2)(a), 468 and 516 of the Criminal Code Law of Lagos 2003.

The trial judge, Dada adjourned the case until June 5 for trial.

