Akpabio Denies Leaving Debt of N500bn for Udoma’s Government

The Senate Minority Leader and former Akwa Ibom Governor, Godswill Akpabio, has denied leaving a debt of N500bn for the government of Emmanuel Udoma to grapple with.

The former Governor said the story is not only fictitious but a creation of the writer.

In a statement signed by Jackson Udom, Special Assistant, Media to the Senate Minority Leader, said the write-up was to rubbish the achievements of the former Governor.

The statement said: “The attention of the former governor of Akwa Ibom State and Senate Minority Leader, Godswill Akpabio, has been drawn to a misleading and irrational story posted by one Edet Eyo Bassey in the internet, alleging that the immediate past administration in the state, left a whopping N500bn debt with the Zenith Bank, for the incumbent administration to service.

“What one could decipher from the intentions of the writer of the said article is an attempt to rubbish the achievements of the former governor inorder to justify his stipends from his paymaster(s).

“Because we are in an election year, political jobbers are making themselves available for any dirty jobs, if only it would fetch them their daily meal, and would expectedly, do what no one expects any sane being could do, by publishing things they don’t have facts on.

“For their information and that of their sponsors, the total loan collected by the Akpabio-led administration, which was duly approved by the state House of Assembly was N80bn (Eighty billionnaira) only. By 2015, what was left unpaid was less than N60bn.

“Because Edet Eyo Bassey, is working from answer to question with a predetermined outcome or result in mind, he forgot to realise that that same government, he is attempting to bring down at all costs, left behind revenue enablers like hospitals, hotels, airport, stadium, Ibom Power Plant, Gas Processing Plant at Esit Eket, Six Cinema viewing centres, completed Shopping Mall at Tropicana, and the MRO Hangar. Or have they suddenly forgotten the free and compulsory education scheme, the brand new State University, police secondary school, Day-old chicks Hatchery at Uruan with capacity to service the entire South-South and also attracted a brand new Naval base at Ikot Abasi, new Mobile police Unit 57, new Federal Polytechnic, just to mention a few.

“In their attempt to justify their pay, they became blind to the fact that, Akpabio, their sworn nemesis, also constructed dualised highways, flyovers, bridges with at least 37 Commissioned before he left office. That Akpabio-led government that they so love to hate, also left behind $103m due to the state-Paris Club money-refunds which are ongoing, left behind verified-refund due to the state in excess of N145bn (One hundred and forty five billion naira) committed to federal infrastructure.

“The National Assembly, through recommendation of President Buhari for refunds to 22 states and Akwa Ibom State included, approved refund through bonds of sums due to states with Akwa Ibom benefitting N78bn.

“It might interest Bassey and his ilks to know that Akwa Ibom owed only the United Bank for Africa (UBA), under Akpabio as stated above.

“The question then is, why misinform the public that the Akpabio-led administration owed Zenith Bank N500bn or any bank? Why also the lie that Akpabio raked in N3tri in the wee hours of his government, if it is not an attempt (which has failed) to rubbish the good works of his administration for cheap political mileage?

“It is on record that in the eight years of the Akpabio administration, he received less than N1.7tri and we would request that if truly you are not working from answer to question, you should diligently check the monthly publications of the Ministry of Finance and correct your damage so that God will have mercy on you,” the statement said.

