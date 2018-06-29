Alleged $300,000 Bribe: Court Dismisses Charges Against Former NAF Officer, Mamu

Justice Garba Salisu of a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), sitting in maitama, Abuja on Friday discharged and acquitted a former Chief of Administration of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), Air Vice Marshal Mohammed Alkali Mamu on a four count charge of gratification.

The Econimic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had in June, 2016 arraigned Mamu for allegedly collecting gratification while on duty by the economic and financial crimes commission

The defendant was accused of receiving the sum of $300,000 and another N9.5m in exchange for contracts while he was a member of Procurement Committee of Ministry of Defence.

The said contracts was not sited on the NAF budget because it was a covet operation, where Nigeria brought in mercenary to fight insurgence.

Air vice marshal Mamu was also alleged to have received two vehicles valued at fifteen million and twelve million naira respectively, from the said contractor with the Nigerian Air Force.

However, delivering judgment in the suit yesterday Justice Salisu dismissed the EFCC’s suit for want of evidence and consequently discharged and acquit Mamu of the charges.

The court in arriving at its decision held that the prosecution failed to call the purported giver of the alleged bribe, one Himma Abubakar, despite admiting that they knew he is still in Niger Republic.

The court in addition held that the confessional statement relied on by the prosecution was not obtained voluntarily, adding that it failed to comply with constitutional provisions for obtaining the statement of the witness.

Justice Salihu also held that the first prosecution witness also told the court that he was not aware of the said contractor or Contract as there is no record with the Nigeria airforce to that effect.

The trial judge then concluded that the prosecution failed to prove it’s case against the defendant and consequently discharged him of the four-count brought against him.

The Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC), on June 21, 2016, arraigned Mamu on a four-count charge bothering on receiving gratification.

The commission had alleged that Mamu collected a cash gift of 300,000 dollars and N5.9 million for the purchase of a Range Rover Evoque, as a member of Procurement and Planning Committee of Ministry of Defence.

EFCC also alleged that Mamu received two vehicles (Ford Expedition SUV and Jaguar XF Saloon) valued at N15 million and N12 million, respectively, from Societe D’ Equipment Internationaux Nigeria Ltd., a contractor with the Nigerian Air Force.

EFCC said the offence contravened Section 17 (a) of the Independent and Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act 2000, and punishable under Section 17 (c) of the same Act.

