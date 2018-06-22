Alleged Extra Judicial Killing: Appeal Court Denies Dismissed Cop Bail

The Court of Appeal, Benin Division on Friday dismissed the bail application filed by a dismissed police officer, Adeleke Adedeji, who is standing trial for allegedly torturing and killing a car dealer, Benson Obode in 2015.

The Court dismissed the bail application for lacking in merit.

Adeleke and three other policemen, Oniyo Musa, Abena John and Henry Shobowale, who were serving in the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, Lagos State, were also accused of withdrawing the sum of N330,000 from the account of the deceased after allegedly killing him.

It took the deceased’s family 63 days to discover his corpse at the mortuary of the Central Hospital, Benin, where it was deposited and labelled as Benson Agwu.

Counsel to Adeleke, Matthew Oghogho, had on 13 June, in an bail application supported by two-paragraph affidavit, urged the court to grant his client bail to enable him seek proper medical attention.

Oghogho argued that what the prosecution has against his client was stealing and that the case of murder was yet to be established.

Justice J.O. Bada said there was no ground to grant him his bail.

However, the Judge reserved ruling to 22 June on whether there was substantial ground to charge the defendant for murder.

He said: “There is no strong ground upon which to exercise our discretion in respect of the application of bail in favour of the applicant, Adedeji Adeleke and such, the bail application cannot be granted.”

Commenting on the ruling, Counsel to the accused, Matthew Oghogho, said: “The court has delivered its ruling. The opinion of the court is that since the matter is still alive at the trial court, we should go back and conclude it there.

“So the case is not over but what the court has just said is that it is premature to make application at this court at this stage.”

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

