Alleged Wife, Daughter Killer, Nielson’s Trial Commences Oct. 8

Lagos State Government, Wednesday, arraigned a Dutch national, Peter Nielson, who allegedly murdered his wife and daughter.

He was docked before a Lagos High Court sitting in Igbosere, Lagos.

Nielson is facing a two-count charge of murder, preferred against him by the state.

Lagos State prosecutor, Adeniji Kazeem, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on April 5.

Kazeem, who is the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, said the defendant murdered his wife, Zainab Nielson, and daughter, Petra Nielson, at their residence in Banana Island, Lagos.

He said the incident occurred at about 3:45a.m., at Number 4, Flat 17, Bella Vista Tower, Banana Island, Ikoyi.

According to the prosecutor, the offence committed is punishable under Section 223, Cap C17, Vol 3, Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

However, the 53-year-old defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge against him.

Kazeem then asked for a trial date in view of the plea.

The defendant’s counsel, Mr. O. Shasore (SAN), said he was not opposing the charge, but that the defence would like to carry out their own test.

According to him, “we are interested in taking the blood sample of the defendant. I thought it will be better to inform this court that his blood sample would be taken for DNA analysis.”

Consequently, Justice Bola Okikiola-Ighile asked the defendant if he would like to give his consent for his blood sample to be taken for DNA test. Nielson said: “Yes, I give my consent for my blood sample to be taken for DNA.”

Shasore, a former Lagos State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, also told the court that the result of the autopsy report is out, but that they are ready to proceed.

He added: “We are interested in the autopsy report and the prosecution has assured us that we would get it in four weeks. We need to consult some of our experts for analysis of the test as we would need it during trial.”

The prosecutor further informed the court that there is an interim autopsy report and the defence will be furnished with it.

Kazeem said: “The blood sample of the defendant will be collected by the state government’s forensic lab.”

Meanwhile, Justice Okikiola-Ighile ordered that the defendant be remanded in prison custody and adjourned the case till October 8 and 9 for the commencement of trial.

