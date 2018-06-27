Another PDP State Legislator Joins APC in Ekiti

Ekiti State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has continued to suffer depletion as former Chief Whip of the State House of Assembly, Sunday Akinniyi, has defected from the party to the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the state governorship election on July 14.

Last week, a former Deputy Majority Leader of the Assembly, Ebenezer Alagbada of Ise/Orun had also joined the Fayemi campaign.

A former PDP governorship aspirant and chieftain of PDP, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, also defected to APC.

Akinniyi defected on Tuesday with the excuse that he joined APC due to high-handedness of Governor Ayodele Fayose.

He accused the outgoing Governor of disrespect for top leaders of PDP. He said that the alleged “high-handedness” was “causing internal crisis and mass defection of influential members of PDP to the opposition.”

The lawmaker representing Ikere Constituency II, said at the Kayode Fayemi Campaign secretariat in Ado Ekiti, said he got “the blessing of critical stakeholders in my constituency before taking the step”.

He explained that he decided to join the governorship campaign of Dr Fayemi because Fayose treated the Olukere of Ikere, Ganiyu Obasoyin, with disdain, and reneged on his promise to give him recognition and staff of office.

He alleged that Fayose neglected his constituents in major projects executed in Ikere Ekiti. “Governor Fayose said I should bring Olukere to him, which I did. He promised that he will ask the Council of Traditional Rulers to go to Olukere’s palace and examine the place and make recommendations on how best they can recognise his stool, which they did.

“The Obas turned in their report and Governor Fayose never acted on it. Rather than recognising Olukere, they set him up for murder and put him in detention and that was why I decided not to support the governorship candidate, Professor Kolapo Olusola.

“All the projects he did in Ikere, including the dualisation, were concentrated in constituency I. I used to raise issues about this and that was why they removed me as the Chief Whip instead of the allegation of docility and sleeping at plenary they levelled against me.

“Apart from all these, the PDP had been in constant crises and now irreversibly divided and polarised to the extent that more than half of its members have moved out of the party in recent times to join APC.

“As a democrat, I cannot continue to remain in a party that had been polarised by internal crises because my continued stay will not allow me to effectively represent my people.”

He declared that after consultations with leaders and people of his constituency, he had resigned his membership of the PDP due to irreconcilable breaking into factions of the party in Ekiti “following the rancorous governorship primary.”

“In view of this, I use this opportunity to announce my defection to APC from effect from today, June 26, 2018.”

