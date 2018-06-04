Armed Men Abduct 3 Female Students in Akwa Ibom

The Akwa Ibom Police Command has confirmed the abduction of three ladies from their hostel at the Obong University, Nntak in Etim Ekpo Local Government Area of the state.

Police spokesman Odiko MacDon, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), confirmed the raid on the institution’s female hostel by suspected militants, Sunday.

The gunmen reportedly attacked the institution’s girls’ hostel and took the girls away.

He said one of the students sustained gunshot wounds on her shoulder.

The spokesman said the injured student “was rescued and taken to an undisclosed hospital for treatment”.

Also, Governor Udom Emmanuel has vowed to expose those behind killings and kidnappings in Ukanafun and Etim Ekpo Local Government Areas.

Emmanuel addressed reporters at the weekend as part of activities marking his third year in office.

The Governor said investigations had begun into the incidents to fish out the sponsors and perpetrators of the bloodshed in the local government areas.

He blamed the crimes on desperate politicians, warning that his administration would not spare any culprits, however highly placed.

Also, the whereabouts of three elders of Qua Iboe Church (QIC) at Uruk Ata2, who were reportedly seized by the hoodlums at the weekend, are still unknown.

Emmanuel, who condemned the incident, blamed it on desperate politicians, whom he accused of being behind the mayhem.

The Governor urged parents to warn their children against cultism.

He said: “Although I don’t like to speak on security issues, insecurity in Etim Ekpo and Ukanafun is being sponsored and we are tracking the sponsors.”

Tracing violent crimes in the area to cultism, Emmanuel declared secret societies as outlawed associations in the state.

The Governor regretted the increasing wave of the malaise, saying parents should warn their children on the evil of cultism.

He added: “Don’t allow your children to be initiated into cultism.”

The Governor enjoined security agencies to work towards dislodging the criminal elements and make the state safe for investors, tourists and visitors.”

