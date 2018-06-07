Breaking News

Army Kills 4 Boko Haram Insurgents in Gwoza LGA

The Nigerian Army said on Thursday that its troops of 192 Battalion deployed in Operation Lafiya Dole have killed three Boko Haram terrorists in an ambush staged against marauding Boko Haram terrorists along Lokodisa village in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno state.
The Army said that acting on reliable intelligence, the valiant troops staged the ambush in the early hours of today Thursday 7 June 2018 neutralizing the terrorists after a gun duel.
The troops also recovered 3 Dane guns, 5 bicycles and a trolley.
“In a separate encounter, troops of 145 Battalion deployed in 8 Task Force Division Area of responsibility have killed a Boko Haram terrorist at Gashigar in Abadam Local Government Area , also in Borno state.”
A statement by Col Onyeama Nwachukwu, Deputy Director, Army Public Relations said: “The terrorist was killed during a failed attempt by fleeing terrorists to escape through an identified route used by the insurgents.
“The vigilant troops’ also recovered one AK 47 rifle and one magazine loaded with 25 rounds of 7.62 mm ammunition from the insurgents. “Meanwhile, 38 returnee refugees from Zigage in the Republic of Cameroon were today received by troops of 3 Battalion at Gamboru in Ngala Local Government Area of Borno State.
“The refugees comprising 11 men, 6 women and 21 Children have been profiled and handed over to officials of Gamboru Internally Displaced Persons camps.”

