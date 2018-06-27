Army Parades 3 over Plateau Killings, Nabs 3 Bandits’ Informants in Zamfara

Three suspects were Wednesday paraded in connection with the latest killings in Plateau state. No fewer than 86 people were killed, scores injured and many houses burnt during the attacks in the state by suspected herders over the weekend.

The Special Military Task Force, “Operation Save Haven” that paraded the suspects said they were arrested at Gashish District in the Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau.

The suspects were paraded in Jos, Plateau State, alongside 14 others, who were arrested over the killings of mainly locals and farmers on June 24.

The 14 persons were arrested for what the military called recent “civil unrest” in the state.

But the STF did not give the names of the arrested suspects.

Eleven villages in the Barkin Ladi Local Government Area and its environs were affected in the onslaught in which property worth billions of naira were also destroyed.

Parading the suspects, the spokesman of the STF, Major Umar Adams, told reporters that the suspects were arrested, clutching sophisticated rifles.

Adams said two of the suspects were Fulani herdsmen and one Berom– one of the ethnic groups in Plateau — currently at odds with Fulani herdsmen over grazing rights.

Adams said the suspects were arrested in the course of the attacks.

“We all know that some days back, some villages in Barkin Ladi were attacked and these three suspects were arrested in connection with that.

“As our men were repelling the attacks in those areas, we arrested these suspects with four rifles, three locally made guns and one AK47.

“The other 14 people were arrested in connection with civil unrest recently experienced in the state.”

Major Adams said the suspects were still being investigated and that more arrests would be made in the course of time.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Army said that its troops deployed at Magam town, Zamfara State, on Monday arrested three suspected informants who allegedly work with armed bandits in Gobirawa Fulani village, Zamfara state, by giving them information concerning villages to be attacked.

The army said following a tip-off, troops were able to arrest the suspects.

A statement by Brigadier General Texas Chuckwu, the Director Army Public Relations said the suspects are alleged to be responsible for giving information to bandits before they carry out attacks.

According to Chukwuma: “Preliminary investigation is ongoing while the suspects will be handed over to appropriate authority on completion.

“Similarly, troops deployed in operation IDON RAINI, while on patrol at Dansadau Maru local Government Area of Zamfara state, rescued a kidnapped victim and recovered four motorcycles at Abobo village from bandits.

“The bandits abandoned their victim and the motorcycles on sighting the troops and fled into the bush,” the statement said adding that efforts were being intensified by the troops to get the fleeing bandits.

