Army Promises N5m Bounty for Information Leading to Discovery of Bomb Factory in Borno, Adamawa, Yobe

The Nigerian Army has said it will give N5m to anyone who can give information leading to the discovery of bomb factory in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe States.

This is as it expressed worry over increased suicide bombing attacks within Maiduguri metropolis and its environs.

The Army promised to reward any member of the public who will give useful information leading to the discovery of Improvised Explosive Device (IED) making factory within Maiduguri and the entire North East.

Briefing journalists at the Military Control and Command Centre on Thursday, the Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Major General Rogers Nicolas said: “We have N5m ransom for anybody who gives information on where about of bomb making factory in Borno, Adamawa, Yobe and any part of the theatre”.

Maj. Gen Rogers, who is not happy with the manner the insurgents have stepped up their game in suicide bombing which is now gradually infiltrating the state capital Maiduguri said; ”I know the bomb making factories are located within our communities, security is not only for the military or other security agencies but a collective one, anybody who has information on whereabouts of IEDs factory should contact me, the police, DSS or any other security agency, he has a N5m ransom”.

He regretted that, “within one month, we took off over 35 suicide bombers, arrested 25 in Bama, Konduga, Maiduguri, Tungushe, Madgali and Mubi in Borno and Adamawa states. You should assist us to secure our communities,” Gen. Rogers appealed to the public.

He called on the general public particularly communities in the North East to always volunteers prompt information on the movement of Boko Haram insurgents, as they pass through their villages or communities before ambushing or attack any community or military locations.

He informed that over a million people were rescued from Boko Haram captivity in various operations in the theatre upon assumption of office as the Theatre Commander.

“We have disseminated and degraded the Boko Haram insurgents through our efforts to secure northeast. They no longer have the capacity to launch an attack on the military that is why they resort to attacking soft targets through suicide bombings,” Maj. Gen. Roggers added.

Maj. General Nicolas also expressed happiness that the success recorded in the theatre has paved way for the return IDPs to their communities like the 2,000 people of Guzamala that returned voluntarily, adding that, “those of Marge and Abadan will soon fellow suite to enable them go back to their farms, as rainy season sets in”.

Maj. Gen Roggers solicited the support of the media in the war against the insurgents over objective reportage and avoid engaging in propaganda which according to him gives the terrorists the oxygen to breath.

