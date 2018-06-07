Arrested Cultists in Ogun Name Majority Leader State House of Assembly as Sponsor

Four persons, suspected to be members of a secret cult, have named a member of the Ogun State of Assembly as their sponsor.

The suspected cultists, who have been arrested by the police for allegedly shooting and killing one person, identified as Arsenal-Nice in Sagamu, Ogun State, named the member representing the Sagamu Constituency 1, Yinka Mafe, as their godfather.

The suspects, Olushola Adedeji; Olusegun Olalekan, aka Musket;Azeez aka Anene; and Abolore, aka A.B, were arrested by the operatives of the Zonal Intervention Squad (ZIS), Obada, Abeokuta.

It was gathered that their arrest followed a complaint lodged at the ZIS that the suspects allegedly shot Arsenal-Nice dead.

But Mafe, who is also the Majority Leader in the state House of Assembly, denied the allegation.

His response through a text message read: “I don’t react to beer parlour gists. I’ll rather they are charged to a court of competent jurisdiction so I have my day in court as a lawyer to defend myself. Thanks.”

The Zonal Police Public Relations Officer, Dolapo Badmus, said: “The case is under investigation. They (suspects) said they were working for one politician, but we are investigating it.”

