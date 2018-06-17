Breaking News

Boko Haram Insurgents Kill 31 in Borno

Suspected Boko Haram insurgents have reportedly killed no fewer than 31 people in a twin suicide bomb attack on a town in Borno State, sources said on Sunday.
Two blasts ripped through the town of Damboa on Saturday evening targeting people returning from celebrating the Eid al-Fitr holiday.
Following the suicide bombings, the jihadists fired rocket-propelled grenades into the crowds that had gathered at the scene of the attacks, driving the number of casualties higher.
“There were two suicide attacks and rocket-propelled grenade explosions in Damboa last night which killed 31 people and left several others injured,” said civilian JTF leader, Babakura Kolo.
Two other suicide bombers detonated their explosives in Shuwari and nearby Abachari neighbourhoods in the town around 10:45 pm (2145GMT), killing six residents, said Kolo in Maiduguri.
“No one needs to be told this is the work of Boko Haram,” Kolo said.
A local government official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said: “The latest death toll is now 31 but it may increase because many among the injured may not survive,” said the official.
“Most of the casualties were from the rocket projectiles fired from outside the town minutes after two suicide bomber attacked,” he said.
There has not been confirmation from the police or the army yet.

