Boko Haram Insurgents Kill 9 Soldiers in Borno

Boki Haram fighters have reportedly killed nine soldiers and wounded two others in Gajiram, Borno state.

This is coming two days after 43 civilians died in deadly suicide bombings.

On Saturday, six young girls strapped with explosives were blamed for blasts that killed 43 in Damboa, southwest of Maiduguri.

Troops from 242 battalion Nigerian Army stationed at Gajiram, some 80 kilometres (50 miles) north of the Borno state capital, Maiduguri, were said to have come under attack on Monday afternoon.

The Borno state police initially said its officers and soldiers “engaged the terrorists and promptly repelled the attack.

“There was no casualty on the side of the police,” it added.

But military sources said nine soldiers were classed as “KIA” — killed in action — while two others were “WIA” — wounded in action.

Locals said they had seen between 10 and 12 Boko Haram fighters being loaded into vehicles but it was not clear how many were dead or injured, it added.

There has not been any immediate official response from army spokesman, Brigadier General Texas Chukwu.

