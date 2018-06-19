Boko Haram Taunts Nigerian Army, Marks Eid-el-Fitr in Sambisa Forest

A video in which appeared a cross section of Boko Haram terrorists praying in Sambisa Forest in celebration of this Year’s Eid-el-Fitr has surfaced.

The five minute, 17 second video footage seen in Maiduguri shows the terrorists and their families dressed in festival attires, performing salat after completing 29 days of fasting.

The video is believed to have been shot in Sambisa Forest, the sect’s notorious stronghold in Borno State, though it has not been independently confirmed.

One of the terrorists who did not disclose his identity thanked God for sparing his life.

”Praise be to Almighty Allah for giving us the opportunity to pray Eid-Fitr under the leadership of our leader Abubakar Shekau.

“We want the world to know that we are alive and happy to witness this festive occasion.

Another terrorist also spoke the same way, saying there will be “more trouble to the infidels.

“We want our enemies to know that we are celebrating Sallah in Sambisa and we shall continue to wage war untill we score victory against the infidels.”

It was learnt that the terrorists belong to the Shekau camp, although he was not at the prayer.

The army has not responded to the video.

The Nigerian military recently said it has embarked on Operation Last Push to flush the terrorists from their hiding places around the fringes of Lake Chad.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

